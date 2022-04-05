Preview: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men face the Los Blancos in the capital for the first leg of their quarter-final clash, ahead of the return leg in Madrid next Tuesday.

The visitors could be without Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and is awaiting the results of his PCR tests before a final decision is made on whether or not he can fly to London to be on the touchline for the last-eight tie.

Recent form

Chelsea had a perfect March after winning all six of their fixtures in all competitions. But they head into the European affair having been thrashed 4-1 by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

While Real head to west London following a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, bouncing back from their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the El Clasico.

Team news

Chelsea are expected to be without both Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the European clash. Hudson-Odoi has been struggling with an achilles problem and missed Tuesday's training session at Cobham.

Andreas Christensen is available for selection, as is Christian Pulisic. While Edouard Mendy who had a knock on knee at the weekend is set to start in goal for the Blues.

Prediction

Chelsea have the home advantage first time around and will need to make that count ahead of the trip to the Bernabeu next week.

It was a disaster for the Blues at the weekend, and they will need to use the loss as fuel and motivation to get back to winning ways at the first attempt. If they don't, it'll be an uphill battle heading into the second leg and their hopes of retaining their European crown would be in huge jeopardy.

Should Ancelotti miss the game, and if they are able to keep Karim Benzema quiet, Chelsea should fancy themselves to get a result and strike first bloody.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid

