Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Preview: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men face the Los Blancos in the capital for the first leg of their quarter-final clash, ahead of the return leg in Madrid next Tuesday. 

The visitors could be without Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and is awaiting the results of his PCR tests before a final decision is made on whether or not he can fly to London to be on the touchline for the last-eight tie.

imago1001192852h

Recent form

Chelsea had a perfect March after winning all six of their fixtures in all competitions. But they head into the European affair having been thrashed 4-1 by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. 

While Real head to west London following a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, bouncing back from their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the El Clasico.

Team news

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are expected to be without both Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the European clash. Hudson-Odoi has been struggling with an achilles problem and missed Tuesday's training session at Cobham.

imago1010295648h

Andreas Christensen is available for selection, as is Christian Pulisic. While Edouard Mendy who had a knock on knee at the weekend is set to start in goal for the Blues.

Prediction

Chelsea have the home advantage first time around and will need to make that count ahead of the trip to the Bernabeu next week. 

It was a disaster for the Blues at the weekend, and they will need to use the loss as fuel and motivation to get back to winning ways at the first attempt. If they don't, it'll be an uphill battle heading into the second leg and their hopes of retaining their European crown would be in huge jeopardy.

Should Ancelotti miss the game, and if they are able to keep Karim Benzema quiet, Chelsea should fancy themselves to get a result and strike first bloody.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0034744387h
News

Thibaut Courtois Hoping for Happy Chelsea Return Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms1 minute ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Aware of Real Madrid Quality Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Six-Word Verdict on New Chelsea Owners' Expectations

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010844996h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010845014h
News

Every Word Christian Pulisic Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010792166h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Has Not Travelled With Real Madrid Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011020578h
News

Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Glory in Porto

By Nick Emms2 hours ago