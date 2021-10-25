Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Southampton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are flying in the Premier League but now they need to turn their attentions to the cup as they look to progress into the quarter-finals.

The Blues have already beaten Southampton this season, earlier in October in fact, putting three past the Saints in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Now it's the cup and Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking to get revenge after defeat last time out.

Recent Form

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four, winning all four, scoring 15 goals in the process. Wins against Southampton, Brentford, Malmo and Norwich City see Tuchel's side top of the league table as well as having a strong position in their Champions League group.

Hasenhuttl's side haven't lost since their defeat to Chelsea on October 2. They beat Leeds United to bounce back immediately, before claiming a 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Team News

Chelsea will welcome back N'Golo Kante into the side after he was absent against Norwich City with some muscle tightness. Tuchel confirmed the 30-year-old would return to face the Saints.

But they will still be without Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) as they continue their recoveries on the sidelines.

Christian Pulisic is also expected to be without with an ankle problem which has left him unavailable since the start of September.

For the Saints, they will be without Armando Broja due to the forward being ineligible to face his parent club. They will also be without Moi Elyounoussi because of a hand injury.

Prediction

It could be the same story for the hosts on Tuesday as the affair at the beginning of the month. Chelsea are starting to gather their momentum back following consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Juventus.

Despite the absence of Lukaku and Werner, Chelsea showed they don't need to rely on the forwards for goals after putting seven past Norwich.

As Chelsea look to compete on all fronts, Southampton could become their next victim on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Southampton

