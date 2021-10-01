October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea will host Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. 

The Blues are aiming to bounce back with a win after two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Juventus in the last week.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell off the top of the Premier League table after their loss to the reigning Champions, while this weekend's visitors were beaten 1-0 by Wolves on Sunday.

1006859487

Recent Form

Chelsea were unbeaten in all competitions this season until they faced City last weekend. Wins against the likes of Arsenal and Spurs had helped them climb up to first in the league, but they now find themselves in third.

The Blues also fell short against Juventus during the week, losing 1-0 in their Champions League clash away in Turin.

The Saints have not won a single game in the league this season, and so far their only victories of the campaign have come in the EFL Cup. Raul Jimenez's superb solo goal inflicted only their second loss but they find themselves 16th in the table.

Team News

Chelsea will welcome back Mason Mount to the side from injury. N'Golo Kante and Reece James remain out for the Blues.

Christian Pulisic is a major doubt for Chelsea after no update was given by Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. 

sipa_35189260 (1)

Southampton will be without Armando Broja due to the forward being ineligible to face his parent club.

Theo Walcott is fit to face Chelsea, but Stuart Armstrong will be assessed ahead of the game. 

Prediction 

The Blues will need to bounce back from their last two results.

1006964400

After enjoying such a strong start to the season, now is the time to regain that winning form and secure as many points as possible before the international break. 

Despite both sides not being in the best run of form, Chelsea are still the favourites to come out on top.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

