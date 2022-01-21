Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

It's the final game of the three meetings between the sides this month following a two-legged Carabao Cup semi final tie which Chelsea came out on top in.

Now it's time for the league clash as Spurs eye a spot in the top four, while the Blues will continue to look over their shoulders should they continue to drop points.

Recent form

Despite Chelsea's progression into the Carabao Cup final, Thomas Tuchel's side are struggling. They are without a win in their last four league matches which has seen them slip to third place.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

While Spurs remain unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte arrived. They have four games in hand over Chelsea and are just eight points behind. A win in west London on Sunday will surely see them overtake the Blues once they play catch-up.

Team news

Chelsea will have the same squad they had available against Brighton. Reece James (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (ACL) remain sidelined.

Trevoh Chalobah returned to training but the Spurs clash comes 'way too early' for him, while Andreas Christensen is hoped to return to training next week following Covid isolation.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Spurs have a couple of situation to manage following their last-gasp win at Leicester City. Eric Dier returns, while Heung-min Son and Christian Romero remain out for the visitors.

Prediction

The main motivation for both sides this weekend is the exact same. London bragging rights and three points are of main concern for Tuchel and Conte and their respective teams.

But for Chelsea, they will be wanting to bounce back and restore their winning run following a spell without a win, while Spurs will be full of confidence after their late turnaround to claim all three points against Leicester City in midweek.

The pressure is on Chelsea and after their two defeats against the Blues already this month for Spurs, they have nothing to lose heading across the capital.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube