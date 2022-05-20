Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea host Watford on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as the 2021/22 Premier League season comes to an end.

Thomas Tuchel will complete his first full season in charge of the Blues when they welcome Roy Hodgson's already relegated Watford side to west London.

It ended 2-1 to Chelsea when they headed to Vicarage Road back in December last year as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech's goals either side of the break were enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

Recent Form

Chelsea have only managed to win two of their last seven games in the Premier League (D3, L2). They drew to Leicester City on Thursday night in their penultimate match to add to their home frustrations, winning just eight of their 18 games played so far at Stamford Bridge.

Watford are down and out. Their last win came on March 13 against Southampton. Since then, it's made for terrible reading. They have lost seven of their last eight games in the league, and will be looking forward to the season ending in the capital this weekend.

Team News

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined for Chelsea, while Andreas Christensen is unlikely to be involved for the home side.

Timo Werner has been struggling with a hamstring injury which leaves it unclear if he will be available for Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic was left out of the squad against Leicester City, while Kai Havertz came on in the second half following a hamstring injury - both will be keen to get some minutes on the final day of the season.

Ben Foster is likely to start in goal for the Hornets in his final game for the club.

Prediction

The season is over, nothing to play for on the final day, so it could be a chance for the Blues to rotate and give some of the Academy stars minutes.

But after the Leicester draw, Chelsea will want to end the season on a positive note, a win, and they should be doing that against the likes of Watford particularly at home.

Watford conceded five last time out to Leicester and could face another heavy defeat as they switch their focus on trying to clinch promotion from the Championship next season.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Watford

