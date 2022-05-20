Skip to main content

Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea host Watford on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as the 2021/22 Premier League season comes to an end.

Thomas Tuchel will complete his first full season in charge of the Blues when they welcome Roy Hodgson's already relegated Watford side to west London. 

It ended 2-1 to Chelsea when they headed to Vicarage Road back in December last year as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech's goals either side of the break were enough to seal all three points for the visitors. 

imago1008383801h

Recent Form

Chelsea have only managed to win two of their last seven games in the Premier League (D3, L2). They drew to Leicester City on Thursday night in their penultimate match to add to their home frustrations, winning just eight of their 18 games played so far at Stamford Bridge. 

Watford are down and out. Their last win came on March 13 against Southampton. Since then, it's made for terrible reading. They have lost seven of their last eight games in the league, and will be looking forward to the season ending in the capital this weekend. 

Team News

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined for Chelsea, while Andreas Christensen is unlikely to be involved for the home side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Timo Werner has been struggling with a hamstring injury which leaves it unclear if he will be available for Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic was left out of the squad against Leicester City, while Kai Havertz came on in the second half following a hamstring injury - both will be keen to get some minutes on the final day of the season. 

imago1012115223h

Ben Foster is likely to start in goal for the Hornets in his final game for the club. 

Prediction

The season is over, nothing to play for on the final day, so it could be a chance for the Blues to rotate and give some of the Academy stars minutes.

But after the Leicester draw, Chelsea will want to end the season on a positive note, a win, and they should be doing that against the likes of Watford particularly at home. 

Watford conceded five last time out to Leicester and could face another heavy defeat as they switch their focus on trying to clinch promotion from the Championship next season.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Watford

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010488523h
News

Antonio Rudiger: There is Humble, Then There's Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1012109231h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I'll Make Todd Boehly Watch Chelsea on ESPN in LA After Unwanted Record

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0047680706h
News

What Frank Lampard Told Antonio Rudiger When Dropping Him From Chelsea Squad Before Thomas Tuchel Revival

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011825207h
News

Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech & Lukaku Friendships Made Chelsea Special, Says Rudiger

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012110601h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011944168h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
Collage Maker-20-May-2022-10.55-AM
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel's Wholesome Reaction to Chelsea Banner at Stamford Bridge

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011011280h
News

'Chelsea Will Always Be in My Heart' - Antonio Rudiger Pens Emotional Farewell to Chelsea

By Matt Debono4 hours ago