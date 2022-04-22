Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are vying for European qualification: Chelsea have third place in their hands, while West Ham are down in seventh hoping for at least a Europa League spot.

Neither side come into the game with wins. Chelsea were heavily beaten by Arsenal. West Ham had a slightly better outcome with a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Recent form

Chelsea's home form has been poor generally this term, something Tuchel can't fully pinpoint, which has seen them lose their last three matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions - against Real Madrid, Brentford and Arsenal.

For the visitors, they are without a win in their previous two league outings, losing to Brentford and drawing to Burnley.

Team news

Tuchel will be without four players for the London derby. Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic have both been ruled out with groin and ankle problems.

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined for the Blues.

David Moyes confirmed their is injuries within the Hammers' squad: "We’ve got some injuries, but all clubs have injuries at this time of the season. So I have to juggle and work out best to get us set-up."

Issa Diop and Kurt Zouma are unavailable for the visitors with injury.

Moyes added: "Issa has an injury and Kurt has an injury, we’re not putting timescales on it because you always want to get them back quicker. Hopefully we can get them back as quick as we can."

Prediction

Chelsea's home form hasn't been one of success. They'd be ninth in the league if away form wasn't accounted for. For a club of their level, it's simply not good enough.

Confidence is down at Stamford Bridge, three home defeats in a row, and with West Ham having beaten the Blues already this season they will be eager to do the league double of their city rivals.

Tuchel won't accept individual mistakes, although he can't control them, but Chelsea have shown they can react from defeats and bounce back. That's their task all over again on Sunday.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham

