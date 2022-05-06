Skip to main content

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Lage's side have lost their last three league outings ahead of their trip to the capital, and will be without their manager after he tested positive for Covid-19.

A stalemate was the outcome back in December when the two sides met at Molineux.

Recent form

Chelsea hadn't lost on the road since January prior to Sunday's defeat to Everton. They are now back at home and will be looking for a second consecutive win on Stamford Bridge soil.

Wolves are on a three game losing streak following defeats to Newcastle United, Burnley and most recently Brighton. 

They sit in eighth in the league and a win would nearly guarantee them a top half finish. 

Team news

Chelsea will be without four players for Wolves' visit to the capital. Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all been confirmed to be unavailable.

Mateo Kovacic is likely to be handed a start after his return against Everton from an ankle injury, 

Daniel Podence could return from a foot injury. Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo are out for the remainder of the season. 

Goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts, who took the pre-match press conference in place of Lage, confirmed there were no other injury problems for the visitors.

Prediction

Tuchel has called for a reaction as his side head back to west London, but they won't have a full crowd behind them as a result of the ongoing sanctions which limit the club to only have season ticket holders and away fans. 

Wolves have already been handed a blow following Lage's absence, which could inflict them to a fourth straight defeat as he watches from home. 

Chelsea will want to gather momentum before the FA Cup final next weekend and Saturday is the perfect time to put in a top performance to boost the confidence levels.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

