Preview: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

Chelsea play Zenit St. Petersburg in the first group stage game of this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Blues will play their first European game at home since winning the trophy back in May, when Kai Havertz's first half goal sealed the win against Manchester City in the final in Porto.

Tuesday's game will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Recent Form

Chelsea head into the game unbeaten in all competitions this season. Their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday takes their goal tally up to ten, with only two conceded.

Zenit are also unbeaten this campaign and are currently top of the Russian Premier League after beating Akhmat Grozny 3-1 at the weekend. The current league Champions finished bottom of their Champions League group last season.

Team News

Christian Pulisic remains on the sidelines after suffering an injury on international duty. Tuchel confirmed he is still undergoing treatment.

While the Blues will also continue to be without N'Golo Kante. The 30-year-old could return for Spurs on Sunday, but Tuesday 'comes a bit too early' for the midfielder.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Malang Sarr will all be in the squad on Tuesday, Tuchel revealed to the media in his pre-match press conference.

Prediction

With Chelsea being the current Champions of Europe, they are no doubts favourite for this opening group stage tie.

Add their recent form into the equation and the Blues will be more than confident of producing a strong display and getting their title defence off to the best possible start.

Even if some key starters are still unavailable or simply not selected, Chelsea's squad depth should have enough experience and quality to secure the three points.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Zenit St Petersburg

