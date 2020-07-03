Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Frank Lampard's side needing a win to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

The Blues return home to west London needing to bounce back after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to relegation strugglers West Ham in on Wednesday. 

Watford are also trying to bounce back from a defeat to Southampton, and are sitting in 17th, dangerously close to the relegation places at the bottom end of the table.

----------

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWWWW

The Blues are in a good run of form coming into this game, despite the 3-2 loss in their previous fixture against West Ham.

However, Lampard will be concerned with the defensive display against the Hammers and the Blues have already conceded 44 goals this season, the most out of the top 8 of the Premier League.

west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (33)

Chelsea need a win and a much improved display to consolidate their narrow gap of two points to Manchester United and Wolves, and to remain in fourth position keeping Champions League hopes alive.

Watford - LLDLW

The Hornets are in a mixed vein of form losing three of their last five matches, that however do include a win against newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

Nigel Pearson's men need three points to stay ahead of Aston Villa, and avoid an imminent drop into the relegation zone.

----------

Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to the match-day squad against West Ham, but may have to wait for a return to the starting XI, due to a lack match fitness, while Mateo Kovacic came off due to an achilles injury against West Ham so is ruled out for the Blues.

Fikayo Tomori is continuing rehabilitation from a muscle injury, and may begin training next week but is ruled out for the clash against Watford.

Lampard may ring the changes, predominantly defensively with potential reintroductions of Kurt Zouma and Reece James after a weak defensive display at the London Stadium.

watford-chelsea-021119e
AFP via Getty Images

The visitors may welcome back a trio of players for the visit to west London, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Domingos Quina, and Andre Gray welcomed back after being dropped due to a breach of lockdown rules.

Issac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat remain in rehabilitation from long-term injuries and have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

----------

Head to Head

Last Five - Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

21st October 2017 - Chelsea 4-2 Watford

5th February 2018 - Watford 4-1 Chelsea

26th December 2018 - Watford 1-2 Chelsea

5th May 2019 - Chelsea 3-0 Watford

2nd November 2019 - Watford 1-2 Chelsea

----------

Prediction

Watford will be desperate for three points at Stamford Bridge to begin to allay their relegation fears, but may face a tough ask visiting Lampard's Chelsea who have their own hugely important battle for Champions League football next season.

The Blues will need a much-improved performance back in west London after a difficult defeat, and will be extremely motivated to respond and take a crucial victory.

Chelsea's defensive problems are becomingly increasingly alarming, and could be vulnerable to counter-attack if not addressed upon team selection by Lampard.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Watford

----------

