Preview: Chelsea vs West Brom | Premier League

Chelsea host West Brom on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, looking for three points to resume their winning run after the international break.

The Blues have been tremendous under Thomas Tuchel, and sit in fourth place after maintaining an unbeaten run with victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup before the break.

Meanwhile West Brom have hit a real bad patch under Sam Allardyce, and face a real battle to try and go on a winning run and launch a desperate bid for survival.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Recent Form

Chelsea - WWDWW

The Blues are in fine fettle in all competitions having drawn just one of their five games against Leeds, defeating the likes of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the process.

In a good position to get top four currently, Tuchel will know the importance of keeping confidence high and the winning run continuing, with favourable fixtures coming up against the likes of West Brom and Newcastle.

With Thiago Silva returning to an already strong defensive line in time for the clash, Chelsea will know the importance of keeping the squad in good shape with a busy run-in until the end of the season. They will also want to add silverware with an FA Cup run and Champions League quest continuing.

West Brom - LDLWD

The Baggies are struggling for form, and have recorded just one win in their last five matches. They will need to resolve their form and develop consistency to go on and beat the impossible and survive ahead of next season.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs West Brom- Last Five [All Competitions] 11th December 2016- Chelsea 1-0 West Brom 12th May 2017- West Brom 0-1 Chelsea 18th November 2017- West Brom 0-4 Chelsea 12th February 2018- Chelsea 3-0 West Brom 26th September 2020- West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

Team News

Thiago Silva is available for the clash against West Brom after recovering from injury during the international break.

N'Golo Kante will miss the clash at Stamford Bridge due to hamstring injury, while Timo Werner is set to lead the line for the Blues once again.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

West Brom will be without Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher as he is ineligible to face his parent club, while Brady Diangana is fit after recovering from injury.

Prediction

Chelsea will be keen to start from where they left off prior to the international break. Tuchel's men will be buoyed by the return of Thiago Silva, despite the absence of N'Golo Kante.

Both sides need the points, for different reasons at either end of the table. Chelsea for their top four push, and West Brom for their survival bid.

But with the impeccable record under Tuchel, and yet to concede a goal at home under him, Chelsea will be hoping for a straightforward afternoon in west London on Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 West Brom

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube