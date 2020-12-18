Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea host London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night looking to end a poor run of two consecutive defeats back in west London.

The Blues have not performed well in the last week and fell to another 2-1 defeat away to Wolves during the midweek matchday.

West Ham are performing well in the Premier League this season, and suffered a close draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing.

----------

Recent Form

Chelsea - LLDWW

The Blues' form has really declined in the past week with shock defeats to Everton and Wolves ending a long unbeaten run in all competitions.

With the injuries to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi clearly removing the balance of the team, Lampard has a real problem in motivating the team to try and rejuvenate the form that had seen them rise into the top three of the Premier League table.

However, the Blues need to regain their confidence especially in defence where they were so solid in previous weeks, against an opposition who will no doubt sit back and look to counter as they have had so much success already this season.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

West Ham -DWLWW

The Hammers are in tremendous form, having just one defeat against Manchester United in their last five outings, and are sitting eight in the table just one position behind Lampard's side.

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs West Ham- Last Five [All Competitions] 8th April 2018- Chelsea 1-1 West Ham 23rd September 2018- West Ham 0-0 Chelsea 8th April 2019- Chelsea 2-0 West Ham 30th November 2019- Chelsea 0-1 West Ham 1st July 2020- West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

----------

Team News

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi have returned to training ahead of the clash, but Lampard will make a late decision on their availability for Monday night.

Kai Havertz may be rested after a poor performance midweek against Wolves with Mateo Kovacic to feature in his place.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Michail Antonio is doubtful for the Stamford Bridge clash, as he continues his return to fitness while Ryan Fredericks could be fit after suffering a small groin injury.

----------

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of a victory to stay with the chasing pack and reverse a recent slump in form in the Premier League ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

With Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially back fit for the clash, the Blues will need to begin taking their chances and perform to the best of their abilities at the front end of the pitch.

However, Lampard's side will need a much improved performance to derail a strong West Ham outfit, who have not dropped many points on the road in recent weeks, and will be looking to keep up their good record against the Blues.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube