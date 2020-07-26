Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face a crunch clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a positive result needed in order to secure Champions League qualification for the following season on the final day.

This is the final fixture in a congested campaign for the Blues, with just one point separating the three teams in the race for a place in the top four, and a spot in Europe's elite club competition.

Nuno's Wolves side are looking for Europa League qualification on the final day, and will need to beat Tottenham Hotspur's result in west London to secure their place in the competition for the second season in a row.

----------

Recent Form- Last Five:

Chelsea - LWWLW

It's been a mixed recent run for Chelsea, with an impressive run since the restart overshadowed by a poor defensive record, conceding five goals once again in defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard's men need to deliver in a vital 90 minutes in the future of the club, and need to ensure the defensive line is much more stable against another difficult opponent, with many players futures uncertain beyond the end of the current campaign.

Champions League qualification is a must from the position that the Blues have been in throughout the season, and will ensure that the campaign has been a roaring success in Lampard's first season in charge with a promising young squad blossoming at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves - WDWLL

After two disappointing defeats against Arsenal and Sheffield United, Nuno's side have picked up form at a key time, and have looked electric in the most recent fixtures and with European qualification to play for, Chelsea can expect a tough task from their midlands opponents.

----------

Team News

N'Golo Kante could feature ahead of the key clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Lampard confirmed the Frenchman had returned to training, while Billy Gilmour remains sidelined in midfield and will miss up to four months of action.

Christian Pulisic is likely to return to the starting XI after a sensational cameo from the bench against Liverpool, after he picked up a minor injury in training, while Olivier Giroud may face competition from Tammy Abraham to lead the line after both players netted in the defeat.

Wolves have a clean bill of fitness ahead of the Chelsea clash, with Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore expected to lead the attack, while Daniel Podence could be pushing for a start.

----------

Head to Head

Last Five- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 25th September 2012 - Chelsea 6-0 Wolves 18th February 2017 - Wolves 0-2 Chelsea 5th December 2018 - Wolves 2-1 Chelsea 10th March 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Wolves 14th September 2019 - Wolverhampton 2-5 Chelsea

----------

Prediction

Chelsea simply have to win this game to secure Champions League football and must be at their best against a Wolves side who need a win for their own European qualification battle.

Lampard will be delighted to have Christian Pulisic back to fitness, and with N'Golo Kante also in line to feature, Chelsea may have enough talent to make it over the line against Nuno's stubborn Wolves side.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

----------

