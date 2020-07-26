Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea face a crunch clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a positive result needed in order to secure Champions League qualification for the following season on the final day.

This is the final fixture in a congested campaign for the Blues, with just one point separating the three teams in the race for a place in the top four, and a spot in Europe's elite club competition.

Nuno's Wolves side are looking for Europa League qualification on the final day, and will need to beat Tottenham Hotspur's result in west London to secure their place in the competition for the second season in a row.

----------

Recent Form- Last Five:

Chelsea - LWWLW

It's been a mixed recent run for Chelsea, with an impressive run since the restart overshadowed by a poor defensive record, conceding five goals once again in defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard's men need to deliver in a vital 90 minutes in the future of the club, and need to ensure the defensive line is much more stable against another difficult opponent, with many players futures uncertain beyond the end of the current campaign.

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (15)

Champions League qualification is a must from the position that the Blues have been in throughout the season, and will ensure that the campaign has been a roaring success in Lampard's first season in charge with a promising young squad blossoming at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves - WDWLL

After two disappointing defeats against Arsenal and Sheffield United, Nuno's side have picked up form at a key time, and have looked electric in the most recent fixtures and with European qualification to play for, Chelsea can expect a tough task from their midlands opponents.

----------

Team News

N'Golo Kante could feature ahead of the key clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Lampard confirmed the Frenchman had returned to training, while Billy Gilmour remains sidelined in midfield and will miss up to four months of action.

Christian Pulisic is likely to return to the starting XI after a sensational cameo from the bench against Liverpool, after he picked up a minor injury in training, while Olivier Giroud may face competition from Tammy Abraham to lead the line after both players netted in the defeat.

fbl-eng-pr-liverpool-chelsea (9)

Wolves have a clean bill of fitness ahead of the Chelsea clash, with Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore expected to lead the attack, while Daniel Podence could be pushing for a start.

----------

Head to Head

Last Five- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

25th September 2012 - Chelsea 6-0 Wolves

18th February 2017 - Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

5th December 2018 - Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

10th March 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

14th September 2019 - Wolverhampton 2-5 Chelsea

----------

Prediction

Chelsea simply have to win this game to secure Champions League football and must be at their best against a Wolves side who need a win for their own European qualification battle.

Lampard will be delighted to have Christian Pulisic back to fitness, and with N'Golo Kante also in line to feature, Chelsea may have enough talent to make it over the line against Nuno's stubborn Wolves side.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side take on Wolves in the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 26th July and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Wolves on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Frank Lampard's comments of 'arrogant' Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that his side are arrogant after the two clashed on the touchline.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to Jamie Carragher's comments regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard didn't want to comment on pundit Jamie Carragher's thoughts regarding Chelsea's future with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Matt Debono

Premier League confirm 2020/21 season will commence on September 12

The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12, with the final round of fixtures to be played on May 23, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard regrets expletive touchline rant with Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard says he regrets the language he used during his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will approach Wolves clash to win on final day

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante could feature as Christian Pulisic set to return to Chelsea side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'fuming' at Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants him sold by Chelsea this summer

Frank Lampard has reportedly been left 'fuming' with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see the Spaniard sold this summer.

Matt Debono