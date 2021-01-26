Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night, playing for the first time since Frank Lampard's sacking as Chelsea boss.

The Blues responded with a heavy victory over Luton on the weekend, but will now want to reverse their poor form with the arrival of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Wolves are struggling for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo and will want to lift themselves back into European contention by going on a winning run.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WLWWL

The Blues have won three of their last five matches, but two of the victories were over lower league opposition and were really struggling for form under Frank Lampard, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Incoming boss Thomas Tuchel will want to make an instant impact when he takes charge of the team for the first time on Wednesday night, and several players will be looking to fight for their first team future.

Chelsea must turn around their league form soon, in order to try and push for a Champions League spot once again, with very little margin for error after the change of management.

Wolves - WLLWD

Nuno's side currently sit in 14th position and will not be content after setting such high standards last campaign, so will be keen to beat an uncertain Chelsea to begin a climb up the table.

Head to Head

Chelsea vs Wolves- Last Five [All Competitions] 5th December 2018- Wolves 2-1 Chelsea 10th March 2019- Chelsea 1-1 Wolves 14th September 2019- Wolves 2-5 Chelsea 26th July 2020- Chelsea 2-0 Wolves 15th December 2020- Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Team News

N'Golo Kante could return to the side after suffering from a hamstring injury, but team selection remains up in the air with Tuchel linking up with the squad for the first time.

Players such as Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho will be pushing for a start under new manager Thomas Tuchel, while Mason Mount and Thiago Silva will be looking to re-establish their consistent selection in the starting eleven.

Wolves will have a whole host of names missing including Marcel, Daniel Podence, and Jonny Otto while Raul Jimenez is likely to be a long-term absentee.

Prediction

Times are very uncertain at Chelsea after the departure of Frank Lampard but the players will be looking to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel, who will be in the dugout for the clash.

Tuchel will be looking to have an immediate impact and with Wolves also not in great form, the Blues will hope they can reverse their recent form and begin their charge to try and secure Champions League football.

Wolves could be looking to capitalise on the uncertainty around Stamford Bridge, and will be keen to put in a disciplined display to try and do the double over Chelsea this season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

