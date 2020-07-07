Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea travel to south London on Tuesday to face Crystal Palace with the Blues looking to maintain momentum in the race for Champions League football next season.

Frank Lampard's side were much improved in a convincing 3-0 victory against Watford at Stamford Bridge, and will look for another three points on the road.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace were thumped 3-0 by Leicester City, and the Eagles will be looking to reverse their recent slump if they wish to maintain their own hopes of European football.

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (27)

----------

Recent Form

Crystal Palace - LLLWW

Roy Hodgson's side are on a mixed run of form, starting impressively since the restart, but are struggling as of recent losing their last three matches in the Premier League.

Palace need three points against Chelsea to arrest their recent slump in form, and to climb back into the top half.

Chelsea - WLWWW

The Blues have been largely impressive winning 4 of their last five matches in all competitions, and have responded impressively despite a shock defeat to West Ham.

Lampard will much more content with the defensive display against Watford  especially keeping a clean sheet, and will be keen to repeat the impressive performance against another London rival.

The race for Champions league football is incredibly close, and the Blues need another victory to maintain their position in the top four, with others rapidly closing in.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-watford (6)

----------

Team News

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante against Crystal Palace after he suffered a hamstring injury in the previous outing against Watford.

Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic will also miss the clash in south London, as they continue their recoveries, and are expected to return to training later in the week.

Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud will both be pushing for a place in Lampard's XI after impressing on Saturday, both netting in a 3-0 victory against Watford.

Getty Images

Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly as they remain sidelined, but James Mccarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate could be pushing for recalls to the side after returning to fitness.

The Eagles will likely start with Jordan Ayew and returning Christian Benteke up top against the Blues.

----------

Head to Head

Last Five - Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

14th October 2017: Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea

10th March 2018: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

4th November 2018: Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

30th December 2018: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

9th November 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

----------

Prediction

Crystal Palace will be looking for a shock result at Selhurst Park, to prevent their own European hopes from being completely derailed. However, they will face a tough task against an exciting Chelsea side, who need the three points to keep ahead in their own top four chase.

The Blues have won four of their last five and despite a blip against West Ham, have been dazzling going forward and will reap the confidence from keeping a clean sheet in the previous outing.

Lampard found the solution for a more solid defensive unit on Saturday, and will want to use this to gift Chelsea three vital points to keep the two point gap from the chasing pack.

Prediction- Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea

----------

