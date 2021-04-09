Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to south London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Blues responded extremely well to their defeat at the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, but know they must return to winning ways to continue a bid for European football next season.

Meanwhile Crystal Palace are clear of any relegation battle, but will be looking to push into the top half, after a draw with Everton last time out.

Recent Form

Crystal Palace - DWLDD

The Eagles are struggling to win games currently with just one victory in their last five matches, but a big win at Stamford Bridge would be a huge platform to go on a winning run and get into the top half.

Chelsea - WLWWD

The Blues are in good shape despite their astonishing defeat to West Brom in the Premier League last weekend, but will need to go on another domestic winning run to launch the best possible assault on the top four.

With difficult fixtures against Manchester City and Leicester City still to come during the final run-in, Thomas Tuchel will need to ensure his players regain composure and use their confidence regained from the Porto victory.

With a great amount of squad depth in west London this season, players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham could be looking for a place in the starting XI at the weekend, with the second leg of the Champions League quarter final to come midweek.

Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 4th November 2018- Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace 30th December 2018- Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea 9th November 2019- Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 7th July 2020- Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea 3rd October 2020- Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace

Team News

Chelsea have a fully fit squad for the clash to face Crystal Palace, with N'Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham recovering from knocks and are likely to be available.

Thiago Silva will be suspended for the clash after picking up a red card during the defeat to West Brom, with Andreas Christensen likely to take the mantle in the starting XI.

Michy Batshuayi is ineligible to face his parent club so will not feature, while the Eagles will also be without a six-man strong injury list including Mahmadou Sakho, James McArthur and Nathaniel Clyne.

Prediction

Chelsea must win at all costs in order to continue their race for the top four. With a superb victory against Porto midweek, the Blues need to use their regained confidence to put the defeat behind them with Leicester and West Ham facing off at the weekend.

With N'Golo Kante back fit, the Blues will know this is a favourable fixture to gain three points and try to rotate the squad to maintain freshness as the fight continues on the European and domestic fronts.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea

