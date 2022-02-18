Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace as they return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, fresh off the back of being crowned Club World Cup champions.

The Blues overcame Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time in the final and head into this game as Champions of the World.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen for his side to get off to a good start upon their domestic return, currently sitting seven points off of Liverpool in second place.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Recent form

Chelsea beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final last Wednesday before the extra-time victory over Palmeiras on Saturday to claim Club World Cup glory, adding to their Super Cup triumph earlier on in the season.

Before that, Tuchel's men needed extra-time to beat League One Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace enter the game on the back of back-to-back draws, against Norwich City and Brentford.

Team news

Patrick Vieira's side will be without Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible for action against his parent club.

Nathan Ferguson is also out with a hamstring issue, while Will Hughes will be back in the squad, Vieira confirmed.

Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James (hamstring) and Mason Mount (ankle) will miss the weekend's trip to Selhurst Park.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

But former Crystal Palace loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back and available for selection following an Achilles problem.

“He had a problem with his achilles, very painful," said Tuchel on Loftus-Cheek. "The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch. Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free. He is available for the game tomorrow.”

Prediction

Chelsea haven't won consecutive league games since the end of October 2021 and it won't be an easy task against the Eagles this weekend. But the absence of Conor Gallagher, Chelsea loanee, who is ineligible to face his parents club will make it slightly easier for the Blues.

They will be buoyed by their Club World Cup triumph, Lukaku getting in amongst the goals, and mostly fully fit squad. The absences of Mason Mount and Reece James will be a blow for Tuchel, but Chelsea have more than enough to seal all three points.

But should Chelsea slip to a sub-par performance, just like they have many times in recent weeks and months, Palace will fancy themselves of clinching at least a point in south London.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

