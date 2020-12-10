Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday night, looking to try and keep pace with the front-runners in the table once again.

The Blues unbeaten run continues in all competitions, and with many first team players rested during the midweek clash against Krasnodar, Frank Lampard will be hoping for another positive result away from home.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have dipped in form recently after a magnificent start but will want to reverse their poor form back on home turf at the weekend.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Recent Form

Everton - DLWLL

The Toffee's are on a poor run of form after a promising start to the season, losing matches against Leeds and Newcastle during this spell, but with a good recent record against Chelsea they will hope for a winning return.

Chelsea - DWWDW

Despite having two draws in their last five matches, the Blues continue to look in superb shape under Lampard, having defeated Sevilla and Leeds convincingly and continue to look extremely solid defensively.

Chelsea have been good on the road this season, having lost just one of their 6 away matches in the Premier League, but will be missing some creativity in attack with Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured for the clash.

Chelsea defeated Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League meeting just before the shutdown of football due to the pandemic. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the injuries, Chelsea have a superb squad depth in attack and still have Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner available for the clash, so have enough star quality to take the three points on Merseyside.

With a real push for silverware this season, Chelsea will know that a win here will make a real statement and continue to display consistency going into a busy festive period.

Head-to-Head

Everton vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 23rd December 2017- Everton 0-0 Chelsea 11th November 2018- Chelsea 0-0 Everton 17th March 2019- Everton 2-0 Chelsea 8th March 2020- Chelsea 4-0 Everton

Team News

Chelsea will be without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Saturday evening as both will now begin their rehabilitation from hamstring injuries.

Christian Pulisic will be available for the clash after feeling discomfort in his hamstring in training, while Olivier Giroud looks set to lead the line once again for the Blues.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The hosts will be without full-backs Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as both recover from long-term injuries, while Fabian Delph will also miss the clash due to a hamstring injury picked up in their last fixture against Burnley.

Prediction

The Blues will be keen to gain a vital three points in a tough away fixture at Goodison Park where Chelsea have a poor record in recent years.

However with Everton in poor form in recent weeks under Carlo Ancelotti, Lampard's men will know a victory is very much in reach especially with a much more settle defensive line than in previous visits and currently sit as the 2nd top scorers in the league so far.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

