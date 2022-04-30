Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Merseyside eyeing their first win away to the Toffees since 2017 after a 3-0 win, courtesy of goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and Willian.

Recent form

Everton are in real danger of being relegated with seven games to go in their season as they sit four points adrift of safety.

They have lost three of their last five games - winning and drawing one - which leaves them fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have avoided defeat in their last two league outings - drawing to Manchester United after their late 1-0 win over West Ham.

They haven't lost away from home since January 15 when Manchester City beat them at the Etihad, highlighting an impressive record on the road.

Team news

Lampard confirmed Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are back in the squad and available to face the Blues.

But Ben Godfrey, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes are all out.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea will continue to be without Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, the Croatian did return to Cobham to train with his teammates on Friday.

Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley trained but are doubts for the game after illness.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Prediction

Everton are in desperate needs of points to boost their top-flight survival bid. Meanwhile Chelsea will be hoping to clinch all three points after a frustrating draw in midweek.

Lampard faces his former employers for the first time since his sacking last January, and needs the win after Burnley's 2-1 victory over Watford.

But with their impressive record at Goodison against Chelsea, they will fancy themselves of getting a result.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube