Preview: Chelsea vs Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on Luton Town in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon in desperate need of starting a winning run.

The Blues' awful form continued with a poor performance in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and a win is needed against lower-league opposition to ease pressure on Frank Lampard's job.

Luton are 13th in the Championship but will be confident of causing a big upset at Stamford Bridge with the Blues playing with such little confidence.

(Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWWLD

The Blues are in a downward spiral of form which has continued for a period of weeks, most recently losing to both Leicester City and Manchester City convincingly in addition to lacklustre displays agains Aston Villa and Fulham.

Chelsea have a good record in the FA Cup in recent years, and will be hoping that they can reverse their poor league form by putting together a succesful cup runs with favourable draws in the next two rounds.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lampard may want to rotate his squad for the clash, with several players playing without confidence, and may look towards players such as Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin to try and trigger a reaction among the Chelsea squad.

Luton Town - LWLWW

The Hatters are in mixed form in the Championship having won three of their last five but recorded an impressive result against high-flyers Reading in the previous round of the cup competition.

----------

Team News

Frank Lampard was coy on if he would make changes for the clash, but Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin could feature for the Blues if the squad is rotated.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner may also receive game time after not featuring in both clashes in the Premier League.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Luton will likely call on forward James Collins to provide the goals at Stamford Bridge, with captain George Moncur expected to lead the line.

----------

Prediction

Chelsea are in awful form but will fancy their chances of a confidence-boosting victory against lower league opposition on their own patch.

Lampard will be reiterating to the players selected the importance of gaining the victory with pressure mounting around the club to reverse their recent form.

With players such as Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin potentially coming into the side, the Blues should have enough quality to defeat a spirited Luton side who will be confident themselves of recording a shock victory.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Luton Town

----------

