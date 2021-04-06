Preview: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea hope to continue a stellar Champions League campaign on Wednesday night as they face off against Porto in the first-leg of their much-anticipated quarter-final tie.

The Blues enter the tie at the back of a shock 5-2 hammering at the hands of West Brom on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel tasted defeat for the first time since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

After comfortably seeing off Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16, the west Londoners have the opportunity to get one arm on a semi-final berth of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Chelsea slumped to a surprise 5-2 drubbing by West Brom at the weekend. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Porto enter the contest on the back of three wins on the spin after their historic result at Juventus that saw them make their way to the last eight for the first time in their history.

The Premeira League outfit sit second in the league, 12 points adrift of league-leaders Sporting, who haven't suffered a league defeat so far this campaign.

The Portugese side will gain confidence from Chelsea's result at the weekend, but with some key names set tor return to the starting XI for the Premier League side, Sérgio Conceição will be aware of the level of opposition that they're facing up against.

RECENT FORM

FC Porto - WWWLW

Chelsea - LWWDW

Head to Head

FC Porto vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 9th December 2015: Chelsea 2-0 FC Porto - Champions League 29th September 2015: FC Porto 2-1 Chelsea - Champions League 25th November 2009: FC Porto 0-1 Chelsea - Champions League 15th September 2009: Chelsea 1-0 FC Porto - Champions League 6th March 2007: Chelsea 2-1 FC Porto - Champions League

Team News

FC Porto

Oliveira, who has netted 19 goals across all competitions this season, is unavailable for the the first leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards,

Mehdi Taremi is suspended for the clash while Malang Sarr could feature against his parent club, but he is unlikely to start the crucial tie.

Chelsea

Christian Pulisic picked up a tweak to his hamstring at the weekend during the 5-2 defeat to West Brom, but appeared for training on Tuesday morning and will be in the squad on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva also returned to the side on Saturday, getting sent off in the process, but is available for selection on Wednesday night.

N'Golo Kanté returned to full training and is fit enough to make the bench on Wednesday night.

Olivier Giroud is also in the running to make the team with his track record in Seville.

Prediction: FC Porto 1-1 Chelsea

