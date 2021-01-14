Preview: Fulham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the short trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening, looking to start a winning run after recent poor form.

The Blues bounced back with a more convincing 4-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup, and will be looking to use this momentum to bounce back in the league and mount a charge towards the top end of the table.

Meanwhile, Fulham go into the fixture unbeaten in six in all competitions under Scott Parker, and off the back of an impressive 1-1 draw away at Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WLDLW

The Blues got back to winning ways by dispatching League Two side Morecambe last week, but are now in desperate need of igniting a winning run in the Premier League with ten points separating them and current leaders, Manchester United.

Now, with many players back fit and eager to impress, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, the competition for places will be a welcome problem for Lampard, who will be keen to rotate and keep players fit amid a busy schedule.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both netted at the weekend and will be looking to re-build their confidence as a partnership and begin leading a top-four charge for Lampard's men.

Fulham - DWDDD

Chelsea's west London neighbours are in fine form having remained unbeaten in their last six, and recording some much better results against Tottenham and Southampton in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head

Fulham vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 17th April 2013- Fulham 0-3 Chelsea 21st September 2013- Chelsea 2-0 Fulham 1st March 2014-Fulham 1-3 Chelsea 2nd December 2018- Chelsea 2-0 Fulham 3rd March 2019- Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Team News

Recce James and Andreas Christensen return for the clash after recovering from injuries, with Edouard Mendy expected to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga once again in goal.

N'Golo Kanté will miss the fixture due to suspension, which could hand young midfielder Billy Gilmour the chance to start after impressing against Morecambe.

Mario Lemina and Tom Cairney will miss the clash due to injury and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible, while Aleksandar Mitrovic could return for the local derby.

Prediction

Chelsea need to begin picking up points under Lampard and will see a local derby against Fulham, whom they have a good recent record against, to begin a winning run in the Premier League.

With players appearing to re-gain their confidence in a big win over Morecambe, the Blues will know a repeat performance would do the trick against a strong-looking Fulham side in recent weeks.

Parker's men will be confident of recording an upset, but Chelsea should have too much attacking prowess and quality to prevail at Craven Cottage.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Chelsea

