Preview: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea visit Juventus in the Champions League in Turin on Wednesday night.

The fixture will be both sides' second match of the competition this season as they battle it out in Group H.

Both teams last met each other back in 2012, with the Italians securing a 3-0 win over the Blues.

Recent Form

Chelsea head into the clash after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, their first loss of the season. A Gabriel Jesus goal in the second half was enough to split the two sides and see the Blues drop off the top of the Premier League.

Juventus are currently ninth in Serie A and were 3-2 winners against Sampdoria on Sunday. Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli were on the scoresheet for The Old Lady.

Team News

The Blues will be without a number of key players, according to Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "Christian, Reece, Mason are out due to injury. N’Golo tested positive. He has to quarantine, he was not in training today and not with the group."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Reece James was substituted in the first half of Saturday's game against City after suffering an ankle injury.

Tuchel added: "Reece’s injury is still very painful, it’ll come down to pain management in the end. It comes down to how much we can expect. We are looking at a minimum of one more week."

Christian Pulisic is still out with a similar problem, and N'Golo Kante's absence could even extend further and make him a doubt against Southampton this weekend.

(Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Juventus will be without Dybala and former Blue Alvaro Morata as both suffered injuries in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The former even got himself on the scoresheet early on before a thigh injury forced him to be substituted off. Both absences will be huge blows to Juventus.

Prediction

The Blue's loss to City was a disappointing result, with the Champions League holders appearing to struggle against the visitors' constant press. However, the overall start to Chelsea's season has been impressive to say the least, with big wins in the league and progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

They will be keen to continue their so far successful defence of their European crown thanks to a 1-0 win over Zenit in the opening game of the competition.

With Juventus missing the likes of Dybala and Morata, as well as having a mixed start to their campaign, Chelsea should certainly be able to make the most of the opportunity and secure the win.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Chelsea