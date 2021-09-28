September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1006859320
News

Jorginho Hints at Chelsea Game Plan Ahead of Juventus Clash

3 minutes ago
1006593696
Match Coverage

Preview: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

18 seconds ago
Tuchel confused
News

'It Demands Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Team Ahead of Juventus Clash

33 minutes ago
sipa_35188554 (1)
Match Coverage

'N'Golo Tested Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Team News Ahead of Juventus

1 hour ago
1006859320
News

'Being a Candidate Makes me Proud' - Jorginho Comments on Ballon d'Or Hopes

2 hours ago
1306397786.0
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

2 hours ago
sipa_33376747
Match Coverage

Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

2 hours ago
sipa_34596317 (1)
News

Jorginho Makes Juventus Admssion Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

3 hours ago
Updated:
Original:

Preview: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:

Chelsea visit Juventus in the Champions League in Turin on Wednesday night.

The fixture will be both sides' second match of the competition this season as they battle it out in Group H. 

Both teams last met each other back in 2012, with the Italians securing a 3-0 win over the Blues.

1006593702

Recent Form

Chelsea head into the clash after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, their first loss of the season. A Gabriel Jesus goal in the second half was enough to split the two sides and see the Blues drop off the top of the Premier League.

Juventus are currently ninth in Serie A and were 3-2 winners against Sampdoria on Sunday. Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli were on the scoresheet for The Old Lady.

Team News

The Blues will be without a number of key players, according to Thomas Tuchel.

He said: "Christian, Reece, Mason are out due to injury. N’Golo tested positive. He has to quarantine, he was not in training today and not with the group."

sipa_35136491

Reece James was substituted in the first half of Saturday's game against City after suffering an ankle injury.

Tuchel added: "Reece’s injury is still very painful, it’ll come down to pain management in the end. It comes down to how much we can expect. We are looking at a minimum of one more week."

Christian Pulisic is still out with a similar problem, and N'Golo Kante's absence could even extend further and make him a doubt against Southampton this weekend.

sipa_35256324

Juventus will be without Dybala and former Blue Alvaro Morata as both suffered injuries in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The former even got himself on the scoresheet early on before a thigh injury forced him to be substituted off. Both absences will be huge blows to Juventus.

Prediction

The Blue's loss to City was a disappointing result, with the Champions League holders appearing to struggle against the visitors' constant press. However, the overall start to Chelsea's season has been impressive to say the least, with big wins in the league and progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

They will be keen to continue their so far successful defence of their European crown thanks to a 1-0 win over Zenit in the opening game of the competition.

With Juventus missing the likes of Dybala and Morata, as well as having a mixed start to their campaign, Chelsea should certainly be able to make the most of the opportunity and secure the win.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Chelsea