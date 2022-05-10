Skip to main content

Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch's side are sitting in the relegation zone after back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Blues won the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge despite going a goal down, with Jorginho's late penalty securing all three points in a 3-2 win.

imago1011826116h

Recent Form

Chelsea have been inconsistent since returning from the international break, without a win in their last three.

The Blues had previously not lost on the road since January before Leeds' relegation rivals Everton beat them last time out on away from home, with Tuchel's men looking to get back to winning ways at Elland Road.

Leeds, on the other hand, have lost consecutive matches to Man City and Arsenal but were unbeaten in five previous to facing the Champions.

A point could see Marsch's side climb out of the relegation zone depending on results elsewhere.

imago1011825220h

Team News

Chelsea are without Ben Chilwell, who is a long-term absentee, whilst N'Golo Kante and Jorginho could return after missing the clash against Wolves on the weekend.

"We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo," admitted the Chelsea head coach. "It will be close, I don't know if we will make it."

For Leeds, Marsch confirmed that Liam Cooper will be available for his side whilst former Blue Patrick Bamford will remain sidelined.

"I believe, now he trained yesterday, Liam (Cooper) will be available for tomorrow. Patrick (Bamford) is doing individual work, hopefully in team training by end of the week," he said.

imago1011825285h

Prediction

Tuchel has challenged his players to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of conceding a last-minute equaliser against Bruno Lage's side.

Leeds are desperate for points and the atmosphere at Elland Road will no doubt prove a hostile atmosphere for Tuchel's side, who have looked mentally and physically fatigued in recent weeks.

Despite Chelsea needing to gather momentum to take into the FA Cup final, Leeds will prove a tough opponent and could frustrate Tuchel's side once more.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Chelsea

imago1011822561h (1)
