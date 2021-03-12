Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

Marcelo Biela's Leeds welcome the Blues to Yorkshire on a run of poor form. Four defeats in their last five has seen them slip down the league table and they will be keen to amend their recent form.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side are in blistering form. They are yet to be beaten and have pulled off big scalps in recent weeks against Liverpool and Everton to lift themselves inside the top four.

Kai Havertz was the star of the show in Monday's win against Everton for Chelsea.

Recent Form - All Competitions

Leeds United - LLWLL

Chelsea - WWDWD

Team News

Leeds will have Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo Moreno available on Saturday, but Pablo Hernandez and Pascal Struijk are out for The Whites.

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] for the trip to Elland Road, Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Other than that, the Blues will head north with a fully fit squad available for selection.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea

