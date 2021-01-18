Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night looking to build on their winning return after a series of defeats.

The Blues scraped past west London rivals Fulham to take a 1-0 victory on Saturday evening, and showed improvement but will need to be on top of their game to take all three points in the Midlands.

Brendan Rodger's side are in tremendous form and currently sit in third position in the table, so will be confident of maintaining their unbeaten run.

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form

Leicester City - WWWDD

The Foxes are in superb form, and have won their last three matches with impressive results against Southampton and Manchester United in recent weeks, and will be looking to bolster their European charge with victory over the Blues.

Chelsea - WWLDL

The Blues have managed to reverse their recent slumps with victories over Morecambe and Fulham in their last two outings, but could struggle against an in-form Leicester side if they cannot improve on recent week's displays.

With Mason Mount's flourishing form being a highlight in recent weeks, the Blues will hope that the young midfielder can inspire Frank Lampard's men to a much more fluid attacking display after a lack of goals in recent weeks.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The absence of N'Golo Kante is a blow for Chelsea ahead of the clash, but with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour showing impressive form in recent weeks, it could hand Lampard an alternative solution to a huge three points on Tuesday night.

----------

Head-to-Head

Leicester City vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 22nd December 2018- Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City 12th May 2019- Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea 18th August 2019- Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City 1st February 2020- Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea 28th June 2020- Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea

----------

Team News

N'Golo Kante will miss the clash against his former club due to a hamstring injury, while Andreas Christensen will be available after returning to training after injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature from the start after another impressive display from the bench, while Reece James could return after an ongoing knee injury led to him being rested on Saturday.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leicester are hopeful that Jamie Vardy will be fit for the clash, after making a recovery from a knock but Papy Mendy is unlikely to make the squad after suffering a neck strain.

----------

Prediction

Chelsea need another three points to make a real statement in order to reverse their form and show they mean business by dispatching of one of their rivals for the top four.

The Blues will have no doubt gained confidence from their narrow win over Fulham and will need to use their momentum, and the form of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to carve out a tricky result.

Leicester are in tremendous form and with Jamie Vardy likely to be fit to start the match, they will be extremely confident of taking all three points on home soil.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

----------

