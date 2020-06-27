Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea head up to the East Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday, looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Blues have taken maximum points since the Premier League restart, most recently with a 2-1 win against Manchester City on Thursday, and will look to continue their excellent run of form in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Foxes have made a stuttering start to the resumed campaign with two draws against Watford and Brighton respectively, netting just once since the restart of play.

Recent Form

Leicester City - DDWWL

Since the restart of the Premier League campaign, Leicester have drawn both matches and will be looking to rekindle their form to continue to fight on two fronts domestically.

Chelsea - WWWWD

Chelsea have been simply sensational, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with the last defeat coming against Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in late February.

The Blues have scored 12 times in their last five matches, with some free-flowing attacking football on display, most notably with a 5-0 victory against Everton before the break of play back in March.

Lampard's men will be keen to add some silverware, and cap off a successful season with a trip to Wembley on August 1.

Team News

Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined for the hosts as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury he suffered back in March.

Daniel Amartey will also not feature for the Foxes, as he too continues to recover from a season-ending ankle injury.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed there are no fresh injury doubts ahead of the game against Chelsea.

Lampard will look to use his excellent squad depth as the Blues play their third match in eight days.

Fikayo Tomori remains out for the trip to Leicester after picking up a muscle injury in training, while Callum Hudson-Odoi remains a major doubt due to a lack of match fitness after his knock.

Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be looking to regain their places in midfield for the Blues, after missing out against Manchester City.

Head to Head:

Last Five- Leicester City vs Chelsea | All competitions 18th March 2018- Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea 22nd December 2018- Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City 12th May 2019- Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea 18th August 2019- Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City 1st February 2020- Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea

Prediction

Leicester's form has faltered in recent weeks, with just three wins in their last ten matches in all competitions, and Brendan Rodgers' men may face a difficult battle against a hugely impressive Chelsea.

Lampard's side have been excellent away from home this season, and with the return to fitness for several key players, they will be fired up to maintain their perfect record since the restart of competitive domestic action.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

