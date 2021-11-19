Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Domestic action is back after the November international break and it's a trip to the Midlands for Thomas Tuchel and the league leaders.

Both sides will be hoping to kick off the start of a hectic schedule until the end of the year with a win in the lunchtime kick off.

Recent form

The Foxes are without a win in their last three matches in all competitions (D2, L1). Brendan Rodgers' men last won on October 24 in a 2-1 away win to Brentford, with their last home league win coming a week earlier against Manchester United.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It's been a positive few weeks for the Blues. Tuchel won Manager of the Month for October after four straight wins. They drew last time out against Burnley at home, but they are unbeaten in their previous eight matches in all competitions.

Team news

Youri Tielemans and Wesley Fofana remain out for the hosts, handing the Foxes a blow. Marc Albrighton is fit but James Justin continues to be sidelined.

Chelsea will have Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic available, but will be without Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle) for the clash.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Timo Werner will be assessed ahead of the game after his hamstring problem, while Tuchel is 'confident' that Thiago Silva will be available for selection following his long travels back from Brazil.

Prediction

The early kick off in the first game for both sides isn't ideal, with the Blues seeing a large crop of players only return just days prior to the league encounter.

Werner's potential return could provide the Blues with a huge boost in attack, as will Mason Mount being in contention to face the Foxes.

Rodgers' side will be buoyed on by their FA Cup final win against Chelsea last season, however as they are without goalscorer Tielemans, the visitors will fancy themselves to claim all three points to maintain their spot at the top.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

