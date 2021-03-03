Preview: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Liverpool are set to welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Chelsea to Anfield on Thursday night in a heavyweight clash that has all the makings of an absolute cracker.

Jürgen Klopp's side ended a run of four straight league defeats with a convincing 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, while Chelsea played out a drab goalless draw at home to second-placed Manchester United.

The Reds have dominated this fixture in recent times, however that could all change this week as they lock horns with a resurgent Blues side that've recorded six wins and three draws in Thomas Tuchel's first nine games as manager.

Liverpool have suffered four defeats on the spin at Anfield in the Premier League, whereas Chelsea have emerged victorious in all but one of their five away trips under Tuchel.

A win for either side would prove to be a massive boost in confidence with the race for Champions League spots as tight as ever, with a mixed bag of form for all contenders leaving just six points between Liverpool in sixth place and Leicester City in third.

RECENT FORM

Liverpool - WLWLL

It has been an underwhelming onset to the calendar year for the Reds, with seven defeats across competitions in three months leaving them short on confidence heading into the business end of the campaign.

A dismal run of results has seen them crash out of the FA Cup thanks to a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford and all but succumb their Premier League crown to runway leaders Manchester City, who sit 22 points clear of the Reds having played one extra game.

Despite picking up comfortable wins over Sheffield United and RB Leipzig either side of an embarrassing 2-0 derby defeat against Everton, Klopp's men will need to be at their best if they are to stop Chelsea from bagging their first league win at Anfield since 2014.

Chelsea - DWDWW

The Blues sit just one point off West Ham in fifth place in the league, having not tasted defeat under Tuchel following the former PSG boss' appointment in January.

Chelsea have managed four wins and three draws under Tuchel in the Premier League so far, conceding just twice during that run, with the side looking to have adapted to a rather pragmatic approach with a series of narrow wins helping them push for a top-four finish.

A visit to the league holders is surely Tuchel's biggest challenge on paper during his short reign as Blues boss, and given the personnel issues that Klopp's side are currently facing, there might be no better time to play the Reds.

Head to Head

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 20th September 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool - Premier League 22nd July 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea - Premier League 3rd March 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup 22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool - Premier League 14th August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea - UEFA Super Cup

Team News

Reds goalkeeper Alisson, whose errors have cost his side a number of points in the past month, will return for the hosts after missing the weekend win at Bramall Lane.

Klopp delivered his verdict on Fabinho, who is also set to return for the Merseyside outfit after easing his way back to match fitness after a spell on the treatment table.

Diogo Jota, who was Liverpool's most impactful player early doors into the campaign, is doubtful for the clash after picking up an illness at the weekend, following a return from a long-term absence.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the clash against the reigning Premier League Champions will come too soon for Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian yet to return to full fitness following a spell on the sidelines.

The German manager is likely to stick with the back three of César Azpiliicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger on Thursday at Anfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit and available for selection, but Tammy Abraham remains a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

