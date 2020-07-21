Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's newly-crowned Liverpool side host the Blues, who are only three points off of securing Champions League football. 

The Reds though are winless in two and come into this league meeting off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, while Chelsea will be full of confidence following their 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley. 

fbl-eng-facup-man-utd-chelsea-2

----------

Recent Form [All Competitions]

Liverpool - LDWWL

Chelsea - WWLWW

----------

Team News

James Milner is pushing for a return for the hosts as he returned to training, hoping to play for the first time since July 8 following a minor muscle issue.

Meanwhile Jordan Henderson [knee] and Joel Matip [foot] are both expected to be absent against the Blues on Wednesday. 

Billy Gilmour remains out for Lampard's side as does N'Golo Kante as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem. 

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-chelsea (23)

Ross Barkley missed the win against Manchester United but he returned to training this week; Christian Pulisic also played no part at the weekend and will be hoping to return to the starting eleven on Wednesday. 

----------

Head-to-Head [All Competitions]

29th September 2018: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Premier League

14th April 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League

14th August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea | UEFA Super Cup 

22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

3rd March 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool | FA Cup 

----------

Prediction

Since Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions, they have only won two of their previous five, however they will be lifting the title come full-time on Wednesday evening which will spur Klopp's side on.

For Chelsea, their season is well and truly still ongoing with 'three cup finals' left to play and three points will guarantee their place in the top-four this season.

One clean sheet in the last five for Liverpool and a leaky Chelsea defence also, this game is expected to see goals, and plenty of them too. 

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea

----------

