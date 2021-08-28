Preview: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League in matchday three on Saturday at Anfield.

It's the late kick off on Merseyside. Two German coaches coming head-to-head, both battling it out to make it three wins from three.

But only one can continue their 100 per cent winning start. A draw will keep both teams' unbeaten run going, but both will be eager to continue their winning form.

Recent Form

Liverpool have won their first two games with a +5 goal difference. An opening day win over Norwich City saw them net three times, before beating Burnley 2-0 at Anfield last weekend.

Chelsea have the same goal difference as the Reds thanks to the exact same scorelines in their first two outings. A 3-0 opening day win at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace kickstarted their season. Romelu Lukaku helped Tuchel's men to a 2-0 win against Arsenal the following weekend on his (second) Blues debut.

Team News

Liverpool could welcome back Andy Robertson to the side. Klopp confirmed on Friday he is in contention for the clash, but James Milner remains out.

Chelsea will be without Kurt Zouma (personal reasons) and Christian Pulisic (recovering from Covid) for the trip to Anfield.

Prediction

It's going to be a tight affair on Merseyside. Both attacks are lethal and in hot form this season, so it'll be the test of the defences. Whoever comes out on top will come out with the result.

Chelsea's last trip to Anfield saw them earn a 1-0 win over Klopp's side back in March when Tuchel was in charge. Virgil van Dijk though, who was absent then, is back in the side now which will no doubt strengthen their backline.

One goal could be enough to settle this game on Saturday, and Lukaku and the Chelsea attack will be hoping they are the ones to come out with that all-important goal.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

