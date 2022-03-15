Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Preview: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Thomas Tuchel's head to northern France for the second leg, taking a two goal advantage into the tie following a 2-0 win last month at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic's goals have put Chelsea in a commanding position in the last-16 tie which leaves Lille with an uphill task of swinging the tie around to progress into the quarter finals.

imago1010075129h (1)

Recent form

Chelsea have won their last four games in all competitions, with victories against Luton Town in the FA Cup, and Burnley, Norwich City and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Lille are unbeaten in their last three games in Ligue 1, with the French side drawing 0-0 against AS Saint-Etienne at the weekend.

Team news

Thomas Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference, via football.london, that Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could both be ready to start after their recent absences from the side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010076882h

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi could also return, but the German boss said it could be "a very tight race" to get them involved.

Renato Sanches, who thoroughly impressed in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, will be unavailable for selection for Lille after he suffered an injury at the weekend.

Benjamin Andre could return for the French side after illness.

Prediction 

Despite Chelsea being 2-0 up on aggregate, the tie is by no means over.

However they will surely be up for the match off the back of their late winner against Newcastle United on Sunday, and they could prove to be too strong for their opponents once again.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 0-2 Chelsea (0-4 aggregate)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010579146h
News

'Focus on What we Control' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad Are in 'Good Mood' Despite Recent Uncertainty

By Rob Calcutt26 minutes ago
imago1010579186h (1)
News

'I am Happy' - Kai Havertz Pleased With His Recent Form for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt56 minutes ago
imago1010077421h
News

Kai Havertz Credits Thomas Tuchel for Helping Him Grow as a Player During Impressive Chelsea Form

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010492654h
News

Confirmed 22-Man Travelling Chelsea Squad for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

'Want to Find Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Chelsea Club Sale

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479562h
News

Roman Abramovich Sanctioned By European Union Ahead of Lille vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010578833h
News

'A Strange Situation' - Kai Havertz Comments on Chelsea Circumstances Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010183981h
News

'Nothing to Lose' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Lille Ahead of Champions League Second Leg Tie

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago