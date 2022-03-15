Preview: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Thomas Tuchel's head to northern France for the second leg, taking a two goal advantage into the tie following a 2-0 win last month at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic's goals have put Chelsea in a commanding position in the last-16 tie which leaves Lille with an uphill task of swinging the tie around to progress into the quarter finals.

Recent form

Chelsea have won their last four games in all competitions, with victories against Luton Town in the FA Cup, and Burnley, Norwich City and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Lille are unbeaten in their last three games in Ligue 1, with the French side drawing 0-0 against AS Saint-Etienne at the weekend.

Team news

Thomas Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference, via football.london, that Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could both be ready to start after their recent absences from the side.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi could also return, but the German boss said it could be "a very tight race" to get them involved.

Renato Sanches, who thoroughly impressed in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, will be unavailable for selection for Lille after he suffered an injury at the weekend.

Benjamin Andre could return for the French side after illness.

Prediction

Despite Chelsea being 2-0 up on aggregate, the tie is by no means over.

However they will surely be up for the match off the back of their late winner against Newcastle United on Sunday, and they could prove to be too strong for their opponents once again.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 0-2 Chelsea (0-4 aggregate)

