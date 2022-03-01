Preview: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road.

Thomas Tuchel's side are two wins away from another Wembley semi-final appearance, but first they will need to complete a professional job in Bedfordshire.

It's a tight turnaround for the Blues who played 120 minutes on Sunday at Wembley, while Luton played a day earlier at home.

Recent form

Luton won at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Derby County to take them into the play-off places, making it three wins on the bounce for the Hatters.

The Championship outfit haven't lost at Kenilworth Road since the end of November, which has seen them only lose two of their last 15 matches competitions in all competitions.

For Chelsea, they head into the cup tie as favourites but on the back of a Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

Prior to defeat on Sunday, Tuchel's side had won their previous six which included their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Team news

Chelsea have fitness concerns, Tuchel confirmed ahead of the game. Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Hakim Ziyech (Achilles) are two members who are definitely unavailable for selection.

For the rest, there is a 'massive list' who are in overload and have picked up knocks which will leave Tuchel to make a 'late decision' on his squad selection prior to the trip to Luton

"We now have a lot of players with a physical overload," admitted Tuchel ahead of the cup tie. "We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list. We need to see, we have training today (Tuesday).

IMAGO / PA Images

"The physios, the doctors are working with the players. We are finding out and can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton and see who’s ready to play."

Prediction

Should Chelsea come into the tie with the right mindset, they should have no real problems, just like against Chesterfield and Plymouth Argyle in previous rounds, booking their place in the quarter-finals.

But Luton are in fine form. Underdogs with nothing to lose, sixth in the Championship and with home advantage, Kenilworth Road will be a tricky place to go to for the European and World champions.

With several injury concerns, Tuchel will need to ring the changes to his squad which he will hope can get his side back to winning ways at the first attempt.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Chelsea

