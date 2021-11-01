Preview: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Sweden to face Malmo on Tuesday night in the Champions League group stages.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on fine form, sitting top of the Premier League and are second place in Group H in the Champions League.

The Blues beat Malmo 4-0 last time out in the competition and will be looking for a similar result to see them pick up more points in the group.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Recent Form

Chelsea have won five straight in all competitions since returning from October's international break, including a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The cup clash was the only time in the five matches that the Blues have conceded, in a run which has seen Chelsea score 16 goals.

Most recently, Tuchel's side struggled to break down Newcastle United in the first-half before a Reece James brace and Jorginho penalty secured the three points in Tyneside.

Malmo's only loss in the same period has come at Stamford Bridge. They have since drawn away at Varbergs BoIS before beating AIK and Sirius in the league.

SIPA USA

Team News

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner did not train with the first team ahead of the Malmo clash but Christian Pulisic was back in training with his teammates.

Tuchel confirmed that Pulisic will be available for selection as Chelsea head to Sweden, but it may come too soon for him to start the match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Prediction

It should be a fairly comfortable trip for the European Champions, who will be looking to win in convincing style to help secure their place in the next round of the competition.

Despite the absence of Lukaku, Mount and Werner, Chelsea showed they don't need to rely on the forwards for goals after putting seven past Norwich and three away at Newcastle.

Therefore, Chelsea should have enough to see off Malmo in a convincing win.

Prediction: Malmo 0-3 Chelsea

