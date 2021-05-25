Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Porto to take on Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on Saturday night, looking to seal their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues know that a huge performance will be needed to take them to the summit of European football, and win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.

Meanwhile Manchester City will be desperate to win the allusive Champions League trophy under Pep Guardiola and secure a famous treble with the Premier League title and Carabao Cup.

Photo by (pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Recent Form

Manchester City - WLWLW

Pep Guardiola's men are in good form having won three of their last five matches, but will want to gain revenge on Chelsea after their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad back at the start of May.

Chelsea - LWLLW

The Blues have stuttered in recent weeks having won just two of their last five matches, including a defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend which nearly cost them a place in the top four.

However with the league campaign behind them, Chelsea can now fully focus on this huge showpiece final with high stakes against a dominant Manchester City side who Chelsea have a good record against under Thomas Tuchel.

The timely welcoming back of N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy could be crucial to Tuchel, with a fully-fit squad preferred to complete an almighty task away in Portugal.

Chelsea will need to revert back to their confident free-flowing football before their stuttering run began, and with a one-off final approaching it could be an ideal time to do so.

Head-to-Head

Manchester City vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 23rd November 2019- Man City 2-1 Chelsea 25th June 2020- Chelsea 2-1 Man City 3rd January 2021- Chelsea 1-3 Man City 17th April 2021- Chelsea 1-0 Man City 8th May 2021- Man City 1-2 Chelsea

Team News

Edouard Mendy will receive a late fitness test to see if he can play in the final after sustaining an injury in the defeat to Aston Villa, with N'Golo Kante also set to return to training in time for the clash.

Andreas Christensen will also return to the squad after missing previous matches due to injury, with Kai Havertz also set to be back fit and competing for a starting berth in attack.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pep Guardiola's City will have a fully fit squad after Ilkay Gundogan recovered from a knock and will feature. Joao Cancelo will also return from suspension in time for the Citizens to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Prediction

Chelsea have an uphill task to stop Manchester City completing the domestic treble, but have had a great deal of joy against Guardiola's side under Thomas Tuchel.

The return of N'Golo Kante could be a timely boost ahead of the climax of the season, proving a big miss in midfield with his energy and defensive abilities, and could be needed against a potent City attack.

With a bit of luck and magic along the way, Chelsea will need to channel the aggression and top-level performances from 2012 in Munich, to achieve another extraordinary night and become champions of Europe once again.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea

