Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

A victory against Thomas Tuchel's side will see Pep Guardiola's men clinch the 20/21 title, but the Blues won't be a pushover. They are looking to confirm their spot in the top four and both sides will be buoyed after progressing into the Champions League final in midweek.

Recent Form

Manchester City - WWWWW

Chelsea - WWDWD

Head-to-Head

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 24th February 2019 - Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City [3-4 pens] - League Cup Final 23rd November 2019 - Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League 25th June 2020 - Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City | Premier League 3rd January 2021 - Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League 17th April 2021 - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City | FA Cup SF

Team News

Thomas Tuchel will have a fully fit squad for the trip to the Etihad other than Mateo Kovacic who remains out.

The Chelsea boss hinted at changes as he looked to freshen his team up following their midweek win against Real Madrid.

Prediction

City will be eager to secure the Premier League title when the Blues visit Manchester. But Tuchel has already proven he can get the better of Guardiola and with Chelsea's rock solid defence, City will need something special on Saturday to come away winners.

Both sides have been hard to break down and have flourished in attack, despite being wasteful in parts in front of goal.

The league clash is the dress rehearsal for the Champions League final at the end of the month for the all-English final, and this affair could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

