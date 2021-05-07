Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea travel north to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

A victory against Thomas Tuchel's side will see Pep Guardiola's men clinch the 20/21 title, but the Blues won't be a pushover. They are looking to confirm their spot in the top four and both sides will be buoyed after progressing into the Champions League final in midweek.

1002504126

Recent Form

Manchester City - WWWWW

Chelsea - WWDWD

Head-to-Head

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions]

24th February 2019 - Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City [3-4 pens] - League Cup Final

23rd November 2019 - Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

25th June 2020 - Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City | Premier League

3rd January 2021 - Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League

17th April 2021 - Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City | FA Cup SF

Team News

Thomas Tuchel will have a fully fit squad for the trip to the Etihad other than Mateo Kovacic who remains out.

The Chelsea boss hinted at changes as he looked to freshen his team up following their midweek win against Real Madrid.

Prediction

City will be eager to secure the Premier League title when the Blues visit Manchester. But Tuchel has already proven he can get the better of Guardiola and with Chelsea's rock solid defence, City will need something special on Saturday to come away winners.

Both sides have been hard to break down and have flourished in attack, despite being wasteful in parts in front of goal.

The league clash is the dress rehearsal for the Champions League final at the end of the month for the all-English final, and this affair could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33186750
News

Thomas Tuchel set to make changes to Chelsea team for Man City clash

sipa_32771329
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Thomas Tuchel set to ring the changes for 'fresh legs'

sipa_33175240
News

Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Manchester City

sipa_32771341
Match Coverage

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1002503371
News

Chelsea team news to face Man City: Mateo Kovacic remains out for the Blues

E0pu7oDVcAIjKaf
News

"We know we can do it" - Chelsea star Mason Mount eyeing Champions League glory following Real Madrid win

sipa_33048939
News

Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1002504100
News

Real Madrid prepared to offload Eden Hazard for €50M in the summer