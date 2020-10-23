Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to record a winning end to a busy week, and begin to build momentum.

The Blues kept a clean sheet on Tuesday evening in a 0-0 draw with Sevilla and Lampard will hope that this is an early sign that the defensive problems that have marred Chelsea in recent weeks can be ended.

Meanwhile Manchester United recorded an impressive victory away at PSG during the Champions League match day and will hope they can take three vital points to amend their poor start to the season.

----------

Recent Form [All Competitions]

Chelsea - DDWDD

Lampard's side have struggled to find the winning formula in recent weeks, drawing four of their last five fixtures including Southampton and West Brom where the Blues would usually be expected to pick up three points.

The Blues have struggled defensively with several changes frequently made to the back four as a result of several injury issues but will be hoping the positive signs from Tuesday's display against Sevilla can signal the start of a resurgence in form under Lampard to gain a foothold towards the top-end of the table.

Bonuses ahead of the clash with United also include the return to fitness of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to bolster options in an already exciting attacking line, and an encouraging display from new signing Edouard Mendy who has been declared as Lampard's first choice between the posts.

Manchester United -WWLWW

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have mostly been in terrific form recording four wins in their last five fixtures, but this has been mostly overshadowed by a thumping 6-1 defeat to Tottenham and the Red Devils will be hoping that this poor display can be put behind them, ahead of a tough clash again on Saturday.

----------

Head-to-Head:

Manchester United vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 28th April 2019- Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea 11th August 2019- Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea 30th October 2019- Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United 17th February 2020- Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United 19th July 2020- Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

----------

Team News:

Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are all fit to face the Red Devils after all featuring in Tuesday night's clash with Sevilla so will travel to Old Trafford.

Edouard Mendy is likely to retain his number one spot, after also starting the match on Tuesday, with Ben Chilwell also putting his foot injury behind him and ready to feature in consecutive fixtures for the Blues.

Solskjaer will be without Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard for the Old Trafford clash due to injury while Anthony Martial is suspended after his dismissal against Tottenham. Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood face late fitness tests.

----------

Prediction:

Frank Lampard's men are in desperate need of a win after showing huge signs of improvement defensively against Sevilla, and will be looking to gel the attack and defence together to earn three vital points.

With a near fully fit squad now available for the Old Trafford clash, the Blues will want to reverse their poor form in recent weeks with a huge victory against a side who they have had a poor record against in recent years.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea

----------

