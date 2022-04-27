Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Manchester to face Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues sit third in the table, with their opponents sitting sixth and six points off the top four.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have not recorded a victory at Old Trafford since 2013 and will be looking to take advantage of the poor form from the Red Devils after beating West Ham in the last minute on Sunday.

Recent form

Manchester United come into the game after back-to-back losses to rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Playing both matches at the opposition stadium, the Red Devils lost 4-0 at Anfield before falling to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates to their top-four rivals.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat one of Manchester United's Champions League-hunting rivals, West Ham, with a last-minute Christian Pulisic goal.

Team news

Manchester United will be without a string of first-team players as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani are all unavailable, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka a doubt for the match.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Reece James could all return for Chelsea whilst Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined and Ross Barkley will miss the match through sickness.

"Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James," said Tuchel. "We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow.

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out.

"The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today. Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

Prediction

Manchester United are on a torrid run of form, with one victory in their last six - at home to bottom of the table Norwich City.

Therefore, Chelsea should have enough to see off their rivals and record their first win at Old Trafford since 2013, and first league victory over the Red Devils since 2017.

The sheer number of first-team absentees should give the Blues confidence in the match.

If Chelsea turn up and play to their highest level, it should be a comfortable trip for Tuchel's men.

Prediction: Manchester United 0-2 Chelsea

