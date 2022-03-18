Skip to main content
Preview: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea will face Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will make the journey north to the Riverside Stadium to face Boro, who have previously knocked out the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on their road to the last eight. 

The Blues themselves have beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their FA Cup journey so far, competing in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive season.

imago1010304219h

Recent form

Chelsea will head into the game off the back of their 2-1 win away at Lille on Wednesday, with their 4-1 overall aggregate victory setting them up with a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Middlesbrough will be coming off the back of a 2-0 victory on the road against 10-man Birmingham City in the Championship.

Team news

Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen are all 'uncertain' for the match.

imago1010300929h

Ben Chilwell is still out of action due to him recovering from his ACL injury.

Chris Wilder's side could see the return of James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar for the tie on Saturday.

Prediction

Chelsea have had favourable draws in the run up to their quarter-final against Boro, having overcome the likes of National League Chesterfield and League 1 Plymouth.

imago1009615124h

However their fifth round tie away at Luton proved that Championship sides are still capable of putting up a fight in the competition, with the Blues having to come from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

It will be a close affair in North Yorkshire, but Tuchel's side should come out on top.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Chelsea

imago1009034652h
