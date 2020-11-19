Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the north east to face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James Park on Saturday lunchtime.

League action returns following the international break and Frank Lampard's men will be hoping to make it five wins in a row against Steve Bruce's side.

Two wins in their last five and a good record against the Blues at home, Newcastle will fancy their chances of getting a results against fifth place Chelsea.

----------

Recent Form:

Newcastle United - LWDLW

Chelsea - WWWWD

----------

Head-to-Head

Last Five: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | All Competitions 13th May 2018: Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea | Premier League 26th August 2018: Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League 12th January 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United | Premier League 19th October 2019: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United | Premier League 18th January 2020: Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

----------

Team News

Callum Wilson could be out for the hosts after he picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton prior to the international break.

Christian Pulisic remains out for the Blues as he continues to recovery from a hamstring, while Thiago Silva is set to be rested following his involvement with Brazil.

Kai Havertz could return to the side after he came back negative following a positive Covid-19 test at the start of the month. Ben Chilwell is expected to be fit after a back spasm on international duty with England.

Billy Gilmour won't be involved with the first-team against the Magpies as he continues his return to full fitness after a knee injury.

----------

Prediction:

Chelsea were in a rich vein of form prior to the international break and will be hoping to kick on from where they left off on Saturday, as the Blues could climb to the top of the table for a short period with a win.

Lampard's side have sorted out their defensive issues and going forward the Blues' machine is started to find pace, having scored 14 goals in their last four in all competitions.

But an away visit to St. James Park has and never will be easy for the Blues, and their record shows it - only winning once in their last seven, with that coming in a 2-1 win back in 2018. Lampard's men will have to be right up for it on Saturday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube