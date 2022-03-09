Preview: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in fine form, unbeaten in their last nine matches after 90 minutes (losing once to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup final).

They are third in the league, while the Canaries are rock bottom and in danger of going straight back down to the Championship.

Recent form

Norwich are in dire need of points to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation. Smith's side are winless in their previous five league encounters, with their last win coming on January 21 against Watford in a 3-0 away win.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea have won their last three league outings against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Burnley. They will hoping to make it four wins in a row for the first time since October, when they won all four of their league fixtures that month.

Team news

Norwich City will be without Billy Gilmour because he is ineligible to play against his parent club. Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Adam Idah (knee) are both out.

Max Aarons is back to full fitness for the hosts and could start on Thursday, while Lukas Rupp is also available for selection.

Chelsea will be without Reece James after he picked up a muscular problem against Burnley. Ben Chilwell remains out, but everybody else in the squad trained ahead of the game and is set to be available for selection.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Prediction

When the two sides last met earlier on in the season, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea wiped the floor with Norwich, who were then managed by Daniel Farke.

A 7-0 thumping poured misery on the visitors. Norwich will not be hoping for a repeat, while Chelsea will be keen to start from where they left off against Burnley as they go on the road once again.

If Chelsea are in free-flowing mood despite the ongoing ownership distractions, it could be a long night for the hosts in Norfolk.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-5 Chelsea

