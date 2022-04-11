Skip to main content
Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Thomas Tuchel's side were embarrassed in the first tie, losing 3-1 in front of the Stamford Bridge side.

However, when they travel to the Bernabeu, Tuchel's men will be hoping to pull off a historic comeback to find their way into the next round of the tournament.

imago1011109300h (1)

Recent form

Both teams registered victories on the weekend, just days after facing off against each other in London.

Chelsea travelled to Southampton, where they were in fine form as they put six past the Saints.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount particularly impressed, bagging a brace each.

Real Madrid played later on the Saturday, at home to Getafe as goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez saw Carlo Ancelotti's side get an impressive win.

imago1011175855h

Team news

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirmed that Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will not travel with the squad ahead of the clash.

Cesar Azpilicueta has provided a negative Covid test after missing the weekend's game against Southampton and will be available for selection.

For Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy, Mariano and Luka Jovic all trained after injury concerns.

Isco and Eden Hazard did not train as they are unlikely to feature due to injuries.

Diario AS predict Real Madrid will line up as: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius.

imago1011110974h

Prediction

If Chelsea start anything like they did against Southampton on the weekend, they will be in with a real chance of turning this tie around.

Whilst the Santiago Bernabeu will be a tough place to go, Chelsea can play with freedom and without the pressure of a home crowd.

The Blues thrive in underdog situations and have done it before. 

Therefore, we have gone brave in our prediction and back Tuchel's men to pull off one of the greatest nights in their Champions League history.

Prediction: Real Madrid 0-3 Chelsea

