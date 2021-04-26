Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea embark on their journey to a potential Champions League crown with a tricky semi-final first-leg clash against Real Madrid looming on Tuesday night.

The Blues sealed a berth in the last four of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2014 after seeing off FC Porto across two legs in the quarter-final, with Thomas Tuchel's side winning on away goals.

The west Londoners, who're sat in fourth place in the Premier League table, have surpassed each hurdle they've encountered en route to the latter stages, and it'd be no surprise if they manage to get the better of the 13-time winners of the competition.

Eden Hazard will feature against his former employers in Chelsea (Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Madrid, who're giving chase to local rivals Atletico in the race for the La Liga, enter the tie in encouraging form with La Casa Blanca not having conceded in each of their last five outings across all competitions.

The Spanish giants boast a series of players who've dealt with the pressure of crunch European nights, and the wealth of experience across the dressing room might prove to be the biggest weapon in their arsenal as they face off against a resolute Chelsea side, who've set some breath-taking defensive numbers of their own.

Recent Form

Real Madrid - DWDDW

Chelsea - WDWLW

ZInedine Zidane's side will hand Thomas Tuchel his biggest test since his appointment as Chelsea manager. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Head to Head

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - Last Three (All Competitions) 19th May 1971: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea | UEFA European Cup Winners Cup 21st May 1971: Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea | UEFA European Cup Winners Cup 28th August 1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid | UEFA Super Cup

Team News

Eden Hazard came on as a substitute against Real Betis at the weekend, and has been passed fit to feature against his former club.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (calf) and Lucas Vazquez (knee) have been ruled out for the clash but Ferland Mendy, who's been dealing with calf issues, could be involved.

Toni Kroos, who's reportedly been struggling with muscular discomfort, could make his way back into the starting XI, while Federico Valverde remains in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tuchel was without Mateo Kovačić against West Ham and will miss the first leg. The German has otherwise, a fully fit squad.

Chelsea's backline will be wary of the threat posed by Vinicius, who netted against Liverpool in the quarter-final stage of this year's competition. (Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Prediction: Real Madrid 0-0 Chelsea

