Preview: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to France to take on Rennes on Tuesday evening in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Blues have been in superb form in recent weeks, and will be looking to seal their qualification for the knockout phase of the competition with a third consecutive win in Group E.

Rennes are in poor form currently, having won just one of their last five in all competitions and will be looking to secure a surprise three points to make sure they at least gain a Europa League spot.

Recent Form [All Competitions]

Rennes - LLLWL

The French side sit third in Ligue 1 but are in a recent slump of form managing to win just once in their last five matches and were beaten comfortably by the Blues in the first fixture losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea - WWWWW

The Blues are in hugely impressive form in recent weeks, having won all of their last five matches and remain unbeaten in the Champions League competition this season, only failing to win once against Sevilla.

With a more stable back line and a potent attacking force, the Blues look in formidable touch, but face a busy schedule in the coming weeks with the group stage continuing and some big fixtures against the likes of Tottenham and Leeds domestically approaching.

Frank Lampard will no doubt be looking to continue to rotate his squad adequately in order to prevent the pile of any injury concerns or fatigue in the coming weeks, but will no doubt be pleased with his side's continuously improved displays.

Team News:

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva will be available for the clash against Rennes after the German missed the last two fixtures with coronavirus, and the Brazilian after the international break.

Christian Pulisic will remain out for the trip to France although may be fit enough for the Premier League clash with Spurs, while Billy Gilmour has had some minutes for the development squad but is not yet fit enough to make a first team return.

The hosts are without Dalbert after his red card in the first clash against the Blues, while the fixtures comes too soon for Daniele Rugani and Faitout Maouassa who are both recovering from injury.

Prediction:

The Blues have a great squad depth this campaign, and Lampard may look to ring the changes in order to get a result out in France, with a huge clash with Spurs approaching at the weekend.

With Kai Havertz also potentially in line for some minutes, the Blues should have more than enough firepower to take all three points against a Rennes side who did perform well at Stamford Bridge until the dismissal.

Prediction: Rennes 0-2 Chelsea

