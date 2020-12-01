Preview: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in the penultimate game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

The Blues recorded a frustrating 0-0 stalemate with Tottenham on the weekend in the Premier League and will be looking to bounce back with a victory to take control of the group.

Meanwhile Julen Lopetegui's side are in perfect form winning all of their last five fixtures including a 1-0 victory over Huesca on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form:

Sevilla - WWWWW

Los 'Palanganas' are in tremendous form winning their last five in all competitions including victories over Krasnodar and Celta Vigo, and look like they will provide the Blues with another difficult test on Wednesday night.

Chelsea - DWWWW

The Blues are in tremendous form with their only dropped points in their last five in a difficult goalless draw at home to Spurs on Sunday evening despite having the chances to win the game.

With a fully fit squad declared for the tie, Frank Lampard may be keen to rotate the squad to keep freshness in the squad, with Billy Gilmour potentially returning to the side to add another key option in the midfield area of the pitch.

(Photo by Clive Rose)

However the Blues will know a win will put them in control to top the group, and secure a favourable tie going into the last 16 knockout phase later in the campaign, so know that they must perform in a difficult match-up.

----------

Team News:

Billy Gilmour will travel with the squad to Spain after recovering from a long-term injury and is set to make his first appearance in the first team since July.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has confirmed all other first-team stars are fit to face Sevilla including Ben Chilwell who has recovered from a slight knock to the ankle in Sunday evening's clash with Spurs.

The hosts will be without Leonardo Ocampos and Luuk De Jong as the pair are ruled out of the clash with injury, while Jules Kounde may play a part after not facing Chelsea in the previous clash at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Prediction:

The Blues will know that a positive result at a tough place to travel in the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, will give the Blues a huge advantage in the race to win the Champions League group.

With a fully fit squad and the returning Billy Gilmour available, Lampard will be sure to emphasise to his players the magnitude of the test and it's importance in the rest of their Champions league campaign.

The Spanish outfit will be sure to provide a real examination of Chelsea, but will be without two key players for the clash so may not have the attacking potency they have had in recent weeks.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Chelsea

----------

