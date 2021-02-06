Preview: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday evening, looking to make it three consecutive victories.

The Blues have had a bright start under Thomas Tuchel and recorded a statement 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Thursday evening and appeared to be playing with confidence in the new system under the German boss.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's side have begun to pick up form and confidence despite sitting rock bottom and will hope they can claim another scalp to begin their attempt at escaping the drop.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Recent Form

Sheffield United - WLWWL

The Blades have been better in recent weeks having won three of their last five matches including impressive victories over Manchester United and West Brom.

Chelsea - WWDWL

The Blues have really reversed their form since the beginning of the reign of Tuchel as manager, recording impressive victories over Burnley and London rivals Tottenham after initially struggling to break down a stubborn Wolves side.

Chelsea have really picked up momentum in recent weeks, with several fringe players under Lampard including Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger earning the trust of the new manager, and re-establishing their places in the favoured starting line-up.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

With a real top four race set to take hold as several teams continue their hunt for the European places, the Blues will need to keep their winning form in check and continue to defeat teams below them with seemingly favourable fixtures against Sheffield United and Newcastle.

Thiago Silva came off injured during the clash with Spurs and could be a big miss to a solid looking defensive unit under Tuchel in recent weeks. However this could hand a real opportunity for Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma to step up and try to nail down a starting berth in his absence.

Head-to-Head

Sheffield United vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 28th October 2006- Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea 17th March 2007- Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United 31st August 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United 11th July 2020- Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea 7th November 2020- Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United

Team News

Thiago Silva is a major doubt for the trip to Bramall Lane after limping off in the first half of the victory over Tottenham earlier in the week, which could lead to a start for Andreas Christensen.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

N'Golo Kante could return to the starting eleven for the clash after making his return from injury as a second half substitute, while Kai Havertz could also return if he can recover from his knock ahead of Sunday evening's fixture.

Sheffield United will be without Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu who is ineligible with George Baldock also being assessed, but Enda Stevens is likely to return after recovering from injury.

Prediction

Chelsea have been showing extremely promising signs in the early stages of Thomas Tuchel's managerial reign, and with a big top four battle likely to take place towards the end of the season, the Blues will need to maintain a winning run to give themselves a huge advantage in securing European football.

The Blues will look at this fixture as favourable for three points, but the Blades are resurgent under Wilder and could cause a real shock if Chelsea go into the clash with complacency having a poor record in past meetings at Bramall Lane.

The loss of Thiago Silva's experience in the back line could be a blow but players are starting to really step up and play with confidence, so Chelsea should have enough quality to record their third consecutive victory.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea

