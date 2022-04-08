Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League at Saturday afternoon at St Mary's.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already beaten Southampton twice this season. Once in the Carabao Cup, knocking them out of the last-16 on penalties.

At the start of October, Chelsea beat the 10-man Saints at Stamford Bridge by three goals to one. Now it's away from home comforts as they travel on the road to the south coast.

Recent form

The hosts are without a win in five. Four of those have come in the league, while the other was a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Chelsea aren't in favourable either. They have lost their last two matches in all competition, conceding seven goals in the process.

Team news

Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Shane Long are all back in training but won't be ready for the Blues' visit.

Chelsea will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi after Tuchel confirmed the winger is set to be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks with an achilles problem.

Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are both doubtful and will face fitness tests ahead of the game to decide whether or not they will be involved.

Prediction

Both sides will be wanting to get back to winning ways. Tuchel has had a stern and honest conversation with his players after the Real Madrid defeat in midweek.

Hasenhuttl's side are underdogs for the fixture and after a run of four league games without victory, results can only improve for the Saints who sit in 12th.

Chelsea will be vying for a clean sheet but with errors being a running theme in their performances of late, the hosts will fancy themselves to get on the scoresheet and avoid defeat.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea

