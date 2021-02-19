Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Southampton welcome Chelsea to St. Mary's on Saturday as the hosts look to put an end to a miserable run of form that has seen them drop to 13th in the league table.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to make it six straight ones across all competitions with a victory over the Lancashire outfit.

The German has made an encouraging start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge and would have his eye on three points as Chelsea aim to maintain their momentum in their chase for a top-four finish.

Recent Form

Southampton - LLLLL

The Saints' hopes of competing in the Europa League next season have been shattered by a dreadful run of defeats.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have won just one out of their last five outings and face a stern test against a resurgent Chelsea side that are yet to lose under their new manager.

They will have to up their game if they are to stand a chance against Chelsea, who've hit form just at the right time with the business end of the season fast approaching.

Chelsea - WWWWD

The Blues have looking razor-sharp in recent weeks, seeing more success in breaking down opposition defences while conceding considerably less, having let in just the one time since Tuchel took charge in January.

Though there is a massive scope for improvement, Chelsea have gotten used to getting the job done in recent weeks and their resilience has been key to them entering the top-four.

A victory on Saturday would take the Blues to just one point off Leicester, who face a tricky test against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Head to Head

Southampton vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 17th October 2020: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton - Premier League 26th December 2019: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton - Premier League 6th October 2019: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea - Premier League 2nd Jan 2019: Chelsea 0-0 Southampton - Premier League 7th October 2018: Southampton 0-3 Chelsea - Premier League

Team News

Hasenhuttl confirmed during Thursday's press conference that Kyle Walker-Peters will be out for a few weeks through injury.

Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo remain long-term absentees while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone require further time on the treatment table.

Alexandre Jankewitz, who was shown a red card against at Old Trafford on his full debut a few weeks back, is available following a suspension.

Tuchel has been boosted by Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz being fit for the Blues to face the Saints at St Mary's.

Abraham was forced off against Newcastle United with an ankle injury and there was concern post-match, but Tuchel confirmed he should be available on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is a major doubt for the trip on Saturday. The 22-year-old has faced several injury problems since his arrival in west London and could miss the Blues' match on the south coast on Saturday with a calf issue.

Tuchel confirmed that the American had picked up a tightness in his calf which could rule him out of the league meeting at St Mary's.

Thiago Silva will miss the trip, Tuchel has confirmed. The 36-year-old was forced off against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month after sustaining a thigh injury whilst clearing the danger against their London counterparts.

Tuchel had marked the Saints fixture as Silva's return but that appears to have come too early for the centre-back.

Prediction

Chelsea hold the higher card entering the tie, with the west Londoners in a rich vein of form.

The hosts, on the other hand, have dropped off massively since the turn of the year after making an eye-catching start to the league campaign.

Though Southampton have a richness of attacking talent, they haven't been keeping the door shut and Chelsea should have enough firepower to see them through.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea

