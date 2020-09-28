SI.com
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in north London on Tuesday evening. 

Spurs host the London derby after they were handed a bye against Leyton Orient after the League Two side failed to fulfil the cup clash after several tested positive for coronavirus. 

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's men won their third round tie on the pitch, thumping Championship side Barnsley 6-0 at Stamford Bridge which saw Kai Havertz net his first goals for Chelsea after he bagged a hat-trick.

----------

Recent Form - All Competitions:

Tottenham Hotspur - DWWWL

It's been a busy start to the 2020/21 campaign for Mourinho's side, which will see them play their sixth game already this season on Tuesday. Four points from a possible nine, plus two wins in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, it's been an average start for Spurs. 

tottenham-hotspur-v-newcastle-united-premier-league

Chelsea - DWLWD

Frank Lampard is unbeaten against Jose Mourinho since coming into management, but his Chelsea side come into the cup derby clash in mixed form. The Blues got away with a draw against West Brom after coming from three nil down late on, and will be hoping to avoid the individual errors on Tuesday. 

----------

Head-to-Head:

Last five: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | All Competitions

8th January 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Chelsea | League Cup

24th January 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | League Cup

27th February 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

22nd December 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

22nd February 2020: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

----------

Team News:

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic remain on the sidelines as they continue their recoveries from injury. 

Ben Chilwell is in the squad to face Spurs, as is Edouard Mendy who will be eager to make his debut after signing from Rennes last week.

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell made their Chelsea debuts in the Carabao Cup last week against Barnsley and will be keen to continue to collect minutes as they build up their match fitness.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham both were on the scoresheet for the Blues and will be pushing for starts on Tuesday. 

west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (11)

Billy Gilmour remains out with a long-term injury.

----------

Prediction:

Another game for Tottenham as their busy schedule continues, and they'll be frustrated after they dropped two points in the league at the weekend after conceding a late penalty in controversial circumstance. 

tottenham-hotspur-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (1)

Chelsea's recent record against their London counterparts is phenomenal on paper, winning the last four meetings, as is Lampard's against Mourinho. 

With Heung-min Son also out and a much-changed Tottenham expected, the Blues could see themselves into the fifth round if they can manage to wipe out those individual errors.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

----------

