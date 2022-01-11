Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel across the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's advantage Chelsea heading into the reverse tie in north London. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week has completed half the job for the European champions. But the tie is far from over.

Antonio Conte will be hoping for revenge against his former side, who failed to put the tie to bed in west London, leaving Spurs will a glimmer of hope of sealing an emphatic comeback to progress into next month's final.

Recent form

Tottenham will have bad memories of facing the Blues this season. They suffered a 3-0 defeat at home last September, and will be hoping for a non-repeat of the disappointing London derby.

In recent weeks, they have earned big points against Liverpool (draw), West Ham (Carabao Cup) and Crystal Palace (Premier League) - all at home - which will offer them some confidence for Wednesday night.

For Chelsea, they are unbeaten in their last nine games. The last time they suffered defeat was on the road to West Ham at the beginning of December 2021.

Two wins and a draw for the Blues this month will give them all the confidence they need of reaching another final.

Team news

Spurs will be without Heung-min Son after he suffered a muscle injury. Eric Dier is also unavailable for the hosts.

Christian Romero and Steven Bergwijn are also sidelined for Conte's men.

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring). Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante's involvement remains unclear as they hope to return to training ahead of the game following Covid isolation.

Tuchel confirmed he would have a similar squad available for Wednesday to the team that was at his disposal for the first leg.

“Right now I would say the same guys we had in the cup game, no news," Tuchel said on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference. "No new injuries, which is good news for us. We have to wait for last minute decisions on Thiago and N’Golo.”

Prediction

Spurs are down, but not out. They will, hopefully, put up a fight against the Blues and the home crowd could be key for Conte's side to get back into the tie.

An early goal would be a huge boost for the hosts, halving the deficit. The earlier Spurs can find the net, the better.

Chelsea will be hoping to hit Spurs on the counter if they take control of the ball and game, which may offer them their best chances of killing the tie late on to reach February's final.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Chelsea (1-5 agg)

