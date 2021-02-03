Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the trip to north London in search of consecutive victories in the Premier League for the first time since November in a tricky clash against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

The hosts, who are sat place in the league table, enter the derby on the back of defeats against Liverpool and Brighton. Spurs have massively dropped off after making a blistering start to the campaign that saw them being tipped as genuine title-contenders.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have shown encouraging signs in their first two outings under Thomas Tuchel, who secured his first win as Chelsea boss against Burnley on Sunday. The German will be vary of the threat posed by José Mourinho's side and will need his men to step up a gear or two if they are to better their bitter rivals in a game that has all the makings of an absolute cracker.

(Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent Form

Tottenham - LLWWD

After being outclassed by a wounded Liverpool side, Tottenham put in arguably one of their most toothless performances of the season in their 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

In recent weeks, Spurs have lacked the cutting edge that made them one of the most feared prospects in Europe at the start of the season.

The loss of talisman Harry Kane to injury will be a massive blow, and it'd be a massive statement if the hosts manage to nick a win over the Blues.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/2020 Getty Images)

Chelsea - WDWLW

Since parting company with Frank Lampard, Chelsea appear to have found a new identity with some forgotten names given a new lease of life at the club.

After a frustrating display in a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves, Chelsea eased to a 2-0 victory over Burnley, despite the frontline being profligant in front of goal.

But make no mistake, the heavyweight clash presents the first significant test for Tuchel as Chelsea boss, and he'll need his forwards to put on their shooting boots to find a way past a rigid Spurs backline, who are expected to set up in a very disciplined and defensive manner.

Head to Head

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 29th November 2020 - Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham 29th September 2020 - Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea 22nd February 2020 - Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham 22nd December 2019 - Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea 27th February 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

Team News

Spurs boss José Mourinho has more personnel issues than he'd want entering a derby game. The Portugese has ruled out Harry Kane from featuring in the derby, with the 27-year-old injuring both his ankles against Liverpool last week.

Dele Alli, who's been on the fringes of the first-team for much of the league campaign, remains on the treatment table with a tendon injury.

Tanguy N'Dombele has been passed fit to feature in the tie after suffering a knock at the weekend. Sergio Reguilón and Giovanni Lo Celso are yet to recover from injury and will not be part of the matchday squad.

Serge Aurier, who reportedly stormed out of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after being hauled off at half-time in his side's defeat to Liverpool, will not feature on Thursday, with Mourinho even confirming the Frenchman isn't struggling with an injury.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will have a full squad available against Spurs, apart from Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma.

The duo are doubts after picking up issues in training on Wednesday and will be examined ahead of the game.

Everyone else is fit for selection which will see the return of Hakim Ziyech, easing minor concerns over the Moroccan's fitness.

Prediction

Tottenham are struggling with injuries and with star striker Harry Kane out of action for a few weeks, the spotlight is on Heung-Min Son to attempt and breach the Chelsea defence with Spurs desperately lacking creativity in the middle of the park.

Chelsea hold the higher cards entering the derby and with the issues surrounding the opposition, Tuchel needs to smell blood and take the bull by the horns and go for the kill.

Chelsea have often looked lacklustre in the final third in recent months, and they'll need to play to their strengths so as to not expose their weaknesses by testing the Spurs backline.

None of the sides are where they aspire to be in terms of identity or the league table, and while it could go either way, Chelsea should have sufficient firepower in attack to breach the Spurs defence.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube